Why do young adults choose to move to rural Montana? Researchers publish study

Montana State University researchers have set out to understand why some young adults choose to move to rural parts of the state, bucking a perceived trend of moving away from those rural areas.

“There’s a huge misconception that young adults are not actively choosing to live in rural Montana,” said Sarah Schmitt-Wilson, assistant teaching professor in the College of Education, Health and Human Development’s Department of Education.

Research has shown that while people in their 20s often leave rural communities, a higher percentage of young adults in their 30s choose rural communities, Schmitt-Wilson said. Still, most of the research on migration of young adults to rural communities focuses on “returners,” or those choosing to move home to the community they were raised in, she added.