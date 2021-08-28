Why Ismay, once known as Joe, MT, turned its stimulus money down

ISMAY — Tens of millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief money allocated by the federal government under the March American Rescue Plan Act has flowed to Montana towns and cities, funding intended to patch up pandemic-strained budgets and support water and sewer infrastructure investments.

One eastern Montana town, where the 2020 census tallied 17 residents, has responded with a polite no thank you.

“We don’t really need it for anything, so it might as well go to someone who can use it,” longtime Ismay Mayor Gene Nemitz said in an interview this week.

Ismay, the smallest incorporated municipality in the state, was slated to receive $4,853.35 from the local government relief program, which has allocated much larger sums to more populous cities: $15.9 million to Billings, population 117,000, for example, and $2.1 million to Miles City, which has about 8,400 residents. In all, Montana municipalities have been allocated $86.4 million.

The relief amounts specific to incorporated cities and towns were calculated by the U.S. Treasury based on population. Cities with 50,000-plus people are receiving money directly from the federal government, while payments to smaller towns and cities are being routed through state government. An initial round of payments went out in June, with a second round expected next year.