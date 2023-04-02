It was one of those rare fall days when everything clicked.

Megan Niklasen had wanted to hike to Iceberg Lake in Glacier National Park all summer, but every time she tried it was closed due to bear activity. Then she received a text alert the trail had reopened. She made plans for an early morning October drive from her home in Great Falls to take a solo hike before snow blanketed the high country.

“It was the most beautiful, perfect day!” she wrote in an email.

Niklasen’s 10-mile trek resulted in an award-winning photo of the lake, first place in the 14th annual Picture Wild Montana contest.

“Water flow, reflections, clouds and mountain slopes create a visual ‘swirl’ that enchants the viewer's gaze,” wrote Luke Duran, art director at Montana Outdoors magazine and one of two judges for the contest. “It's a fantastic photo — in perfect focus, excellent exposure and masterful composition. This photo is alive and alert.”

Surprisingly, Niklasen shot it with her iPhone.

“I decided to enter the photo contest on a complete whim,” she said. “It was my favorite one by far, and the hike was very special, so it means a lot to me to have that memory of being in such a spectacular place by myself.”

Entries

Niklasen’s photo had a lot of competition. This year, 440 people from across the country submitted more than 1,700 photos to the contest, which was also judged by Chris Sawicki, Wild Montana Creative Services manager. The conservation group, Wild Montana, organizes the annual contest.

Earning second place was a shot by professional photographer Kevin League of Helena. While hiking in the Big Belt Mountains with his daughter he took a photo from inside a cave looking out.

“Often we view wild places under Montana’s vast skies and wide panoramas, but this scene reminds us that we can also view the wild almost from within — enrobed in mountains with only the trail before us,” Duran wrote.

League said the closeness of the Big Belts makes them his family’s favorite hiking location.

“We love all of the canyons of the range,” he said. “Refrigerator and Trout Creek canyons are perennial favorites, but for longer hikes the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness is an underrated gem of an area to explore.”

Tim Egan, of Dillon, won third place in the contest with his shot of Upper Miner Lake with the ragged peaks of the Beaverhead Mountains reflected in the water. The lake is located southwest of the community of Jackson in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Egan said he decided to enter the photo at the urging of his son, Andy.

“I enjoy hiking and taking pictures all over Montana, but the East Pioneer Mountains, Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness area and Big Hole Valley are some of my favorite places,” Egan said.

Duran praised the photo for its composition, anchored by the spruce trees on the left.

“It’s a gorgeous photo with an inviting color palette of blues, greens and browns, all in perfect balance that expresses the spirit and signature features of Montana’s wild places,” Duran said.

On display

The top 20 photos will be featured in the halls of Benifis, a nonprofit healthcare provider in Great Falls, along with previous Picture Wild Montana photo finalists.

The contest was started by the nonprofit conservation group Wild Montana in 2009 to celebrate the state’s wild places.

“We created the photo contest as a way for people to collectively celebrate the beauty of public lands in Montana, the relationship we have with wild places, and the profound experiences we can have there,” said Ben Gabriel, executive director of Wild Montana.

More

Niklasen has plans to continue exploring Glacier National Park. Although growing up in Nebraska and living in Iowa after college, she fell in love with the park when she and her husband vacationed there.

“I have never felt that drawn to a place in my life,” she said. “I could not quit thinking about Montana and how badly I wanted to live there.”

In 2021 the couple moved to Great Falls, putting Niklasen on the doorstep of the park.

A fan of hiking, she regularly leaves home as early as 3:30 a.m. to beat any crowds. Lucia, her Australian shepherd, accompanies her on the trail when she’s not in the park where dogs are confined to developed areas.

“I have three trips planned for this coming summer and even scored a reservation at the Sperry Chalet,” Niklasen said of Glacier’s rustic hike-in lodging facility. “Second to that, I love hiking around Choteau where it’s less busy but very accessible to me.”

Choteau provides access to the Rocky Mountain Front and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex — 1,577 square miles of wild country including such iconic features as the Chinese Wall, a limestone barricade of rock rising 1,000 feet above the surrounding forest.

As a newbie to the state, Niklasen received an introduction to the region’s hiking trails by going on Wilderness Walks, volunteer-guided treks of different lengths that Wild Montana organizes across the state.

“I joined when we moved here so I could meet new people and explore places I normally wouldn’t go by myself,” she said. “I will spend my whole life trying to explore the whole state!”