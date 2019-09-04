The Fishhawk fire burning near Yellowstone National Park's East Entrance has grown by 500 acres and is now 4,581 acres, or seven square miles.
At the same time a helicopter fighting the Fishhawk fire was diverted to a 25-acre blaze north of Cody in the Sunlight Basin area on Tuesday. Smokejumpers were also inserted at the Stinking Water fire, which is burning along Sulphur Creek in heavy downed timber. Crews are attempting to fully suppress the blaze.
On Sunday a backcountry ranger detected the lightning-ignited Wahb fire near Cache Creek in the northeast corner of Yellowstone National Park. Only a half-acre, the current fire activity is minimal and there are no closures in the area. If the Wahb fire becomes more active, smoke may be visible from the Lamar Valley. Fire danger in Yellowstone remains high.
The newer fires come as northwestern Wyoming is dotted with blazes. The Boone fire in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has grown to 117 acres about 25 miles north of Driggs, Idaho. The 250-acre Saddle Butte fire is a mile west of Jackson. The Pollux and Brimstone fires continue to burn in Yellowstone National Park.
The Fishhawk fire is 40 miles west of Cody, Wyoming, within the Washakie Wilderness, about four miles south of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 — the highway that connects Cody to Yellowstone. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“This fire is in some rugged, hazardous terrain," said incident commander Jay Slagowski. "Our number-one priority is the safety of firefighters and the public; we are being tactical about what resources we use where and when it is safe to do so.”
Structures in the area are being evaluated for protection measures.
The Shoshone National Forest has closed the Fishhawk, Kitty Creek and Blackwater trails for public safety.
Updated information for the Fishhawk fire will be posted on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6558/) as any new developments occur. Information will also be updated on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF) and Facebook (US Forest Service — Shoshone National Forest).
In 2017, the June fire burned more than 2.5 square miles west of where the Fishhawk fire is now burning.