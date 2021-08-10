Wildfire keeps Hwy 39 closed while all of SE Montana is under red flag warning

BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management for the Northern Cheyenne Agency announced Monday that along with tribal crew members adding to the effort to douse the flames and build dozer lines, the tribal government established check points to cut down on traffic in the area.

Should the fire continue to grow, it could become Montana’s largest wildfire in 2021. The PF fire, which started north of Hardin at the end of July, burned through nearly 66,000 acres before crews contained the blaze.

Crews managed to completely surround a fire burning east of Billings Tuesday morning that briefly closed Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Transportation is still warning drivers of low visibility near mile marker 446, but Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator KC Williams said the fire was at least 50% contained.

Williams said first responders worked through the night and into the morning to prevent another closure to the interstate.

“Crews have built a fireline around the whole fire and are putting out hotspots in the area,” he said, and any smoke or flames that drivers may see do not pose any threat.