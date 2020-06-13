You are the owner of this article.
Wildfire near Cody closes highway
Wildfire near Cody closes highway

A wildfire 30 miles west of Cody, Wyoming, grew to 250 acres Saturday and closed U.S. 14-16-20 for several miles Saturday.

The fire drew three U.S. Forest Service engines, three Bureau of Land Management engines, and the Park County Fire Department to the scene. The cause was unknown Saturday evening.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office evacuated two ranches in the area, Bill Cody Ranch and Rimrock Dude Ranch, according to information from the U.S. Forest Service.

The incident was reported at around 1 p.m. Saturday, and aerial support and more ground resources were en route around 7 p.m.

