Wildfire near Cody grows to nearly 600 acres

A wildfire that broke out Saturday on Shoshone National Forest land about 25 miles west of Cody has grown to nearly 600 acres.

The fire has drawn three U.S. Forest Service engines, three Bureau of Land Management engines, four air tankers, three helicopters and the Park County Fire Department, according to Kristie Salzmann, Shoshone public affairs officer.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Salzmann said, in a press release.

Saturday two ranches were evacuated due to safety concerns from the fire, which also briefly closed portions of U.S. Highway 14-16-20.

At the Bill Cody Ranch, stock was released so they could avoid the oncoming fire.

A public meeting will be held for locals at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Sheep Mountain Day Use Area of Buffalo Bill State Park.

Saturday evening Salzmann said the fire was 0% contained.

