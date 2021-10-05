Wildfire north of Lewistown at 1,200 acres

A wildfire northwest of Lewistown has burned at least 1,200 acres and forced officials to close portions of two roads in the area.

Crews responded to the South Moccasin fire early Monday morning. While a cause for the fire has not been determined, dozens of personnel from multiple agencies are working to contain the blaze. The fire is located between Lewistown and Hilger, and west of US Highway 191.

Montana Highway 81 from about 12 miles east of Denton to the US-191 junction is closed, according to an update from the Montana Department of Transportation. Hanover Road, running south of Highway 81, is also limited to just local traffic.

A red flag warning is in effect through Tuesday for Fergus, Chouteau and Blaine counties, the National Weather Service announced, with most of eastern Montana reporting unseasonably warm temperatures. Temperatures in the region of the South Moccasin fire are expected to be in the mid-70s and 80s, with winds blowing southwest at gusts of up to 35 mph.

