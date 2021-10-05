Wildfire north of Lewistown at 7,000 acres

A wildfire northwest of Lewistown has burned at least 7,000 acres and forced officials to close portions of two roads in the area.

Crews responded to the South Moccasin fire early Monday morning. While a cause for the fire has not been determined, dozens of personnel from multiple agencies are working to contain the blaze. The fire is located between Lewistown and Hilger, and west of US Highway 191.

Assisting crews that are digging fire lines around the eastern, southern, and northern edges of the fire are two helicopters, according to an update posted online Tuesday.

Alex Schwier, the public information officer assigned to the South Moccasin fire said no injuries have been reported, and the blaze spread mostly to the southeast through Tuesday. It threatened 12 residences and 20 other minor structures. She could not confirm whether any buildings had been lost, but crews will be conducting a damage assessment.

Montana Highway 81 from about 12 miles east of Denton to the US-191 junction is closed, according to an update from the Montana Department of Transportation. Hanover Road, running south of Highway 81, is also limited to just local traffic.