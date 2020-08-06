Wildfire south of Miles City grows to 2,500 acres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A wildfire 15 miles south of Miles City has grown to 2,500 acres due to high winds, and has spurred evacuations throughout the area.

The Pumpkin Fire, the cause of which is still unknown, began Thursday afternoon south of the intersection of Montana Highway 59 and the Tongue River Road. According to information provided by the Bureau of Land Management, 50 structures including 16 homes are threatened by the fire. It is currently spreading to the north and west.

Evacuation began around 4:30 p.m., according to a BLM tweet. The agency does not expect the fire to be contained until Saturday and 96 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

The wildfire has yet to cause any road closures in the area.

The Falling Star Fire, which burned for two days starting on Aug. 2, scorched about 2,200 acres of timber and grass north of Park City and damaged some of the 100 buildings that it threatened. An investigation into the fire revealed that a resident started the fire by accident using power tools.

