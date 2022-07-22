Wildfire south of Northern Cheyenne Reservation estimated at 3,600 acres

State and federal fire crews are trying to quash a wildfire burning south of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation before forecasted winds cause it to spread any further.

What has been dubbed the Wall fire, burning southwest of Birney, has reached roughly 3,600 acres as of Friday morning. The Bureau of Land Management is coordinating with agencies in the surrounding counties to try and run the fire north into the Tongue River, BLM Public Affairs Specialist Mark Jacobsen said.

The fire was discovered Thursday afternoon, with initial estimates at 500 acres. Those estimates more than quadrupled overnight. Broken terrain of ponderosa, sage and juniper is fueling the fire, Jacobsen said, and air attack and smoke jumpers have been assigned to the blaze.

Crews will spend Friday trying to guide the fire toward the Tongue River to act as a natural fire break and possibly cause it to smolder and burn out. The efforts are a race to beat the cold front that is expected to roll into the region this weekend, bringing with it high winds that have the potential to spread the fire even further.

A ranch is in the vicinity of the fire, but Jacobsen said no other structures are threatened at this time.

Although record-setting precipitation and flooding delayed fire season in central and southeastern Montana, heat and little to no rain have leached the moisture out of the region setting up the potential for fresh fuels to dry out and potentially burn as summer temps and dry winds increase across the region.