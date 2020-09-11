Wildfire teams on large Montana blazes preparing to reduce personnel

Crews will continue working toward complete containment of wildfires still burning in Musselshell and Gallatin counties through the weekend as incident command teams prepare to transition management back to local authorities.
Following Gov. Steve Bullock’s declaration of a fire state of emergency last week as flames were tearing through more than 150,000 acres of forest and farmland in the eastern part of the state, only two fires have yet to come under complete control.
According to the latest update from the incident command team assigned to the Bobcat fire burning seven miles southeast of Roundup in in Musselshell County, the fire was 60% contained as of Thursday night. Tim Engrav, a spokesperson for the team, said that is expected to change within the next few days as crews and engines work their way into the fire’s perimeter.
The Bobcat fire has burned for eight days, covering an area of 30,030 acres, and spurred evacuations throughout the forested area outside of Roundup. Officials lifted the evacuations at the start of the week after rains helped to halt the blaze’s spread, leaving mostly smoldering hot spots in the timber and small grass to control.
“Crews will keep working their way 200 feet in from the fire line, until we’re ready to pass of responsibility to local firefighters,” Engrav said.
Engrav said that the total damage is still being assessed, with staff from the American Red Cross joining the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters Thursday to survey the area, but the current tally of property damage stands at 10 homes and 13 outbuildings.
Although the timeline for how long the incident command team will remain assigned to the fire can change day-to-day depending on fire activity, Engrav said officials anticipate handing the reigns back to county crews within the next five to seven days.
“We’re expecting to see some improvements to containment, and we’re moving toward some good progress right now,” he said.
All land owners within the fire area who wish to have their property assessed by the American Red Cross, and connected with agencies and resources can call 1-800-ARC-MONT.
During a live update on the Bridger Foothills fire outside of Bozeman, officials announced that management of the blaze would transition to a Type 2 incident command team and mark the downgrading of the complexity of the fire.
Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service will be sending hydrologists, soil experts and others part of the agency’s Burned Area Emergency Response program to assess the best way to rehab the scorched forest.
After a preliminary investigation, officials announced that lightning has been determined to be the cause of the fire that was first reported Sept. 4 and destroyed nearly 30 homes in the area. According to the latest information provided by government agencies assigned to the fire, it has burned 8,224 acres and is 68% contained.
The Bridger Canyon area of Custer Gallatin National Forest will remain closed through the weekend to give crews the time and space needed to finish containing the fire. Updates on area closures can be found on both the Custer Gallatin National Forest and Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook pages.
Those interested in donating money, clothes or time to those impacted by the Bridger Foothills fire can reach out to the following agencies:
• Money: Text “BRIDGERS” to 91999 to donate to the Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund, or visit greatergallatinunitedway.org.
• Gift cards: Contact the American Red Cross of Montana, or the Salvation Army, 586-5813.
• Clothing: Contact Love, INC at 406-587-3008.
• Volunteer: Visit volunteermt.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!