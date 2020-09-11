Wildfire teams on large Montana blazes preparing to reduce personnel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews will continue working toward complete containment of wildfires still burning in Musselshell and Gallatin counties through the weekend as incident command teams prepare to transition management back to local authorities.

Following Gov. Steve Bullock’s declaration of a fire state of emergency last week as flames were tearing through more than 150,000 acres of forest and farmland in the eastern part of the state, only two fires have yet to come under complete control.

According to the latest update from the incident command team assigned to the Bobcat fire burning seven miles southeast of Roundup in in Musselshell County, the fire was 60% contained as of Thursday night. Tim Engrav, a spokesperson for the team, said that is expected to change within the next few days as crews and engines work their way into the fire’s perimeter.

The Bobcat fire has burned for eight days, covering an area of 30,030 acres, and spurred evacuations throughout the forested area outside of Roundup. Officials lifted the evacuations at the start of the week after rains helped to halt the blaze’s spread, leaving mostly smoldering hot spots in the timber and small grass to control.