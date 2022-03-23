Wildland firefighters in short supply despite wage increases

Finding enough firefighters to staff seasonal Montana crews is difficult, compounded by experienced personnel transferring to other agencies offering higher pay following last fire season.

“It is an absolute challenge every year,” said Sonya Germann, Forestry Division administrator for the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

She made the comment while addressing the Environmental Quality Council during its meeting in Helena on Wednesday.

“We have never really been able to fully staff all of our positions,” she added.

Germann said she’s “pleasantly surprised” by the number of applicants so far this year, yet there are probably state fire engines that will be unstaffed.

“It’s hard work. It’s low pay. And not a lot of people want to come and fight fire because it is so incredibly hard and the hazards associated with that,” she said.

It’s also mentally challenging. In a survey answered by 1,841 federal firefighters, the advocacy group Grassroots Wildland Firefighters found 73% were regularly worried about the possibility of an accident. Sixty percent said their partners have been “impacted by an incident at work that resulted in mental health challenges.

“Extended absence physically and/or emotionally was the number one stressor,” the survey found.

“We especially lose people who are highly qualified,” Germann added. “It takes a particular thing for somebody to want to stay working for DNRC. I think they stay because of our organization, but that same qualified position can make a lot more money going elsewhere. And we often see that. So we have seen a trend of losing our highly qualified people. And we’ve seen issues with recruitment.”

Germann complimented Gov. Greg Gianforte for raising the hourly wages for wildland firefighters in the face of another dry summer with much of the state in drought condition. In January, the governor’s office announced an increase of $1.70 an hour in pay, bringing the minimum base pay to $15.50 an hour in order to compete with other states for personnel.

Also in January, the Biden Administration announced it was raising the base pay for federal firefighters to $15 an hour with recruitment and retention bonuses.

Even this raise pales compared to what California pays state crews. According to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who wrote in an August Los Angeles Times opinion article, Cal Fire was paying around $66,336 for entry-level employees compared to the Forest Service’s $28,078.

Feinstein also noted the Forest Service was 730 employees shy of its total goal of 5,000 firefighters in 2020 while Cal Fire hired 3,000 additional temporary firefighters.

The Idaho Legislature just approved hazard pay of up to 25% above hourly wages for its firefighters, something the DNRC is also examining as a possible proposal to the Montana Legislature, Germann said.

In honor of former West Yellowstone smokejumper Tim Hart, Grassroots Wildland Firefighters is backing a bill with his name. Hart died last June, 11 days after sustaining injuries in a hard landing while parachuting into the Eicks fire in New Mexico. Hart lived in Cody, Wyoming.

“Wildland firefighters deserve to be recognized and compensated for the grueling conditions in which they work and for putting their lives on the line every day,” Michelle Hart, Tim’s wife, said in advocating for the bill. “This legislation is a major step forward in achieving that goal.”

The Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Classification and Pay Parity Act was introduced in the House in October. It would raise base pay to no less than $36,163 with cost of living adjustments each year, guaranteed hazardous duty pay when conditions warrant, a housing allowance when 50 miles from home and recruitment and retention bonuses.

So far this year Montana has already had 49 fires burn across 74 acres compared to last year at this date when 134 fires had burned 9,000 acres, Germann reported.

The state’s current fire account contains $50.9 million with a projection that $49 million will be needed in the 2022 fiscal year, Germann said.

She went on to praise the partnerships the DNRC has in responding to fires in cooperation with tribal and county fire agencies, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

“Wildfire doesn’t recognize boundaries or fence lines, neither does smoke, neither do insects or disease,” Germann said. “We have to be working together, and we have to be doing a lot more of it. That’s the whole premise of the [Montana] Forest Action Plan. We have massive issues. We have 9 million acres of the … forested land out there that is facing significant wildfire risk and forest health issues.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.