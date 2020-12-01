Wildlife advocates sue US agency to protect Canada lynx

BILLINGS — Wildlife advocates sued the federal government Tuesday in a bid to force officials to do more to conserve Canada lynx, a snow-loving cat that has struggled to survive in parts of the U.S. West.

Attorneys for Friends of the Wild Swan, Rocky Mountain Wild and other groups filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Montana.

The move comes almost three years after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it planned to strip lynx in the U.S. of their threatened species status.

Canada lynx are about the size of bobcats, but with huge paws to help them navigate deep snow.

There's no reliable estimate of their population, leaving officials to rely on information about habitat and hare populations to gauge the species' status.

Some scientists and wildlife advocates have warned that climate change is reducing lynx habitat and the availability of its primary food source - snowshoe hares.