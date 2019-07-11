WILLISTON, N.D. — North Dakota's third medical marijuana dispensary is expected to open Friday, July 12, according to the state health department.
Qualified patients and caregivers must have their state-issued registry identification card to enter the display area of the dispensary. More than 750 cards have been issued, according to a Department of Health press release. Information on how to register is available at www.ndhealth.gov/mm.
The DOH release said the Bismarck dispensary is expected to be the next location to open.