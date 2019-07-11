{{featured_button_text}}

WILLISTON, N.D. — North Dakota's third medical marijuana dispensary is expected to open Friday, July 12, according to the state health department.

Qualified patients and caregivers must have their state-issued registry identification card to enter the display area of the dispensary. More than 750 cards have been issued, according to a Department of Health press release. Information on how to register is available at www.ndhealth.gov/mm.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The DOH release said the Bismarck dispensary is expected to be the next location to open.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0