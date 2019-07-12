WILLISTON, N.D. — A 28-year-old Williston woman was killed when the vehicle she was riding in crashed with a pickup on U.S. Highway 2, about a mile north of Williston, on Thursday, July 11.
A 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by 30-year-old Richard Minton of Williston, was northbound on Highway 2 when a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 18-year-old Derian Sim of Williston, encroached the roadway on 58th Street Northwest.
The front passenger side of the Hyundai and driver's side of the pickup collided, spinning both vehicles, North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.
Laquinta Cooper was transported by helicopter to Trinity Hospital in Minot and later died.
Minton, as well as two children, ages 5 and 8, were wearing seat belts inside the vehicle, and all reportedly had minor injuries. Cooper was also wearing a seat belt, and the airbags deployed.
Sim, the pickup driver, was not injured. He faces charges of failure to yield to the right of way at an intersection marked with a stop sign, Highway Patrol said.