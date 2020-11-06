Windy, snowy weekend on the way for Eastern Montana

After a relatively warm start to November, most of Montana is about to get cold and snowy as winter weather returns.

Most of central and Eastern Montana is under a winter storm watch from Saturday until Sunday, which predicts snow accumulations up to 18 inches in certain parts of the state.

Billings could begin seeing snowfall Saturday night and into Sunday.

Sunday has a 100% chance for snow with a high temperature of 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

By about 5 p.m. Sunday, temperatures in Billings may fall as low as 19 degrees. Billings could see 4 to 6 inches of snow accumulation Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds, said NWS meteorologist Brian Tesar.

Chances of snow continue into next week in Billings, with a 20% chance of snow Monday and Tuesday before gradually warming to temps in the 30s and low 40s.

Normal high temperatures for early November in Billings hover around 40 to 50 degrees. But just a week into November, Billings had already recorded unseasonably warm weather, including multiple days with highs in the 70s.

"We’ve seen some record highs," Tesar said.