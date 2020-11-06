Windy, snowy weekend on the way for Eastern Montana

7 Day Forecast
After a relatively warm start to November, most of Montana is about to get cold and snowy as winter weather returns.
Most of central and Eastern Montana is under a winter storm watch from Saturday until Sunday, which predicts snow accumulations up to 18 inches in certain parts of the state.
Billings could begin seeing snowfall Saturday night and into Sunday.
Sunday has a 100% chance for snow with a high temperature of 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
By about 5 p.m. Sunday, temperatures in Billings may fall as low as 19 degrees. Billings could see 4 to 6 inches of snow accumulation Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds, said NWS meteorologist Brian Tesar.
Chances of snow continue into next week in Billings, with a 20% chance of snow Monday and Tuesday before gradually warming to temps in the 30s and low 40s.
Normal high temperatures for early November in Billings hover around 40 to 50 degrees. But just a week into November, Billings had already recorded unseasonably warm weather, including multiple days with highs in the 70s.
Support Local Journalism
"We’ve seen some record highs," Tesar said.
Billings likely won't see temps as warm as the first week of November for the remainder of the fall, he said.
Areas north and west of Billings will likely see more snowfall. Livingston and Big Timber are projected to get about 6 to 8 inches of snow, and Judith Gap could see up to a foot.
The southeastern corner of Montana may be spared the worst it.
Areas east of Lame Deer and south of Glendive may see less than an inch of snow.
Central Montana, including Great Falls and Havre, could see "blizzard" conditions, Tesar said.
The heavy snowfall and gusty winds will likely make travel treacherous and those traveling north or west of Billings on Sunday may want to rethink their travel plans.
"The storm will move in Sunday morning, and we might get wet roads that freeze and then we'll get snow on top of that," he said.
Other areas within the winter weather advisory, which expires Sunday at 6 p.m., include:
Musselshell County, Treasure County, Rosebud County, Stillwater County, Golden Valley County, Park County, Carbon County, Sweet Grass County, Yellowstone County, northern Rosebud County and Big Horn County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!