Winter is prime time on the northern border for migrants trying to enter US

The windswept prairie near Noyes, Minnesota, may seem a strange place to cross the U.S.-Canada border. But wintertime has advantages for those seeking to enter the country.

The frigid terrain of northwestern Minnesota can be unforgiving to even the most well-prepared residents. It proved deadly for a family of four Indian nationals, including a baby, who froze to death last week while trying to enter the United States.

It might seem a strange location for an unguided hike of miles in the wintry darkness. But wintertime is prime time on the northern border, when frozen rivers and lakes become highways that offer multiple routes into the country.

"As soon as winter hits here, you've got vehicles that can drive across the rivers that are now roads into the United States," said Andrew Good, chief patrol agent of the Grand Forks Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol.

"Snowmobiling, ice fishing — it creates avenues for people to try to mix in with others" and slip across the border, said Good, who oversees about 175 agents who patrol 861 miles of the U.S.-Canada border from the Montana-North Dakota line, across Minnesota and into Wisconsin. In total, the Border Patrol has about 2,000 agents stationed along the entire U.S.-Canada line.