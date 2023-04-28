Two years of drought and a long winter have left several Central Montana fishing holes dead in the water, so to speak.

“Carter Ponds and The Breaks ponds all experienced severe winter kill,” said Region 4 Fisheries Biologist Clint Smith.

Smith said while not unexpected, the winter kill situation means Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be starting over in terms of building viable populations of fish in the affected waters.

“Despite our best efforts, and the use of solar-powered aerators, both of Carters Ponds winter killed,” Smith said. “Without getting more water, I don’t know how we can keep fish in there. The solar aerators couldn’t keep up with that two-week stretch of minus-20 degree temperatures in December.”

Smith said winter kill happens when oxygen levels drop below what is needed to sustain fish.

“We had really warm summers and low water levels, which leads to excess plant growth in the ponds. When those plants die back and start to decompose, the process uses up the oxygen in the water, and then the fish die,” Smith explained.

Winter fish kill is not unusual in area ponds, and Carters Ponds have had problems with it in recent years.

In the mid-2000s, Fish, Wildlife & Parks attempted to improve the ponds by digging them deeper and improving the outlet structures. The hope was that keeping more water in the ponds would add to fish survival rates.

“There’s a law of diminishing returns,” Smith said. “These ponds were built for stock water, not fish habitat, so there is a limit to what we can do. We do what we can to minimize winter kill, but having high water going into winter is a key factor.”

The same low-water situation killed out almost all fish in the small waters known collectively as The Breaks ponds.

“We’ll restock after water levels rise, probably in May,” Smith said.

While attempting to allow as many angling opportunities as possible, Smith said he realizes it’s a balancing act.

“There’s a fine line between providing angling opportunities and being reasonable about wasteful practices,” he said. “The public likes being able to fish in these ponds, but we don’t want to stock a lot of fish we know won’t make it through the winter.”

Smith said he does plan to stock some larger fish in Carter Ponds, and in the Frog Ponds, with a goal of giving anglers the best experience possible.