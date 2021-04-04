Winter wheat, lentil acres increase in plantings report

As crops go, wheat has always been Montana’s bread and butter and farmers are indicating they planted more winter wheat acres last fall as they cut back on other crops.
No Montana crops expanded acreage as much as winter wheat in the U.S. Department of Agriculture prospective plantings report issued at the end of March. With favorable planting conditions, Montana farmers seeded 1.75 million acres of hard red winter wheat, up 200,000 acres from a year earlier.
Durum wheat acres were expected to increase by 20,000 acres to 710,000.
The spring plantings report is the first look at what’s going into the ground and can show big changes, but not this year, said farmer Mitch Konen, who farms wheat and malt barley near Fairfield. Konen is the Montana Grain Growers Association's president.
“If you look at the total overall number of acres, we're going to be about the same,” Konen said. “Wheat, the big surprise to me was the increase in winter wheat acres.”
Farmers reported that more barley acres would be seeded, a modest increase of 60,000, which would push total acres to nearly a million. Montana in recent years has ranked tops in the nation for malt barley production. Demand was sapped by the decline in beer sales during the pandemic, as bar and restaurant sales of beer on tap, as well as sales at concerts and arena sporting events slumped.
Konen said there is still ground to make up in barley demand.
Other top increases in Montana acreage include lentils, up 70,000 acres from 2020. Once a bit player in Montana agriculture, lentils are expected to occupy 440,000 acres in 2021. Dry edible peas, which could see a 10,000-acre increase, will cover a half-million acres, according to USDA.
Farmers appeared on track to plant 160,000 acres of canola, because of the modest 5,000-acre increase.
The biggest losses in acres were in spring wheat, which is more vulnerable to late summer drought and hail than fall-planted winter wheat, but normally does fetch a better price because of higher protein content. Spring wheat acres were down 400,000, with total acres expected to be seeded at 2.9 million.
Corn acres were down 15,000. In Montana, corn acres are expected to be 100,000. Sugar beet acres were also slightly down by 1,600. The expectation was that sugar beet acres would be 42,000. Beets are grown under contact or by acre-share obligations for cooperative members.