Winter wheat, lentil acres increase in plantings report

As crops go, wheat has always been Montana’s bread and butter and farmers are indicating they planted more winter wheat acres last fall as they cut back on other crops.

No Montana crops expanded acreage as much as winter wheat in the U.S. Department of Agriculture prospective plantings report issued at the end of March. With favorable planting conditions, Montana farmers seeded 1.75 million acres of hard red winter wheat, up 200,000 acres from a year earlier.

Durum wheat acres were expected to increase by 20,000 acres to 710,000.

The spring plantings report is the first look at what’s going into the ground and can show big changes, but not this year, said farmer Mitch Konen, who farms wheat and malt barley near Fairfield. Konen is the Montana Grain Growers Association's president.

“If you look at the total overall number of acres, we're going to be about the same,” Konen said. “Wheat, the big surprise to me was the increase in winter wheat acres.”

