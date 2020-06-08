Wintry weather to make brief June comeback in Wyoming

7 Day Forecast
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wintry weather is making a comeback to parts of Wyoming.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the southeastern Wyoming high country. Areas above 7,500 feet could get 3 to 6 inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph could also complicate travel in places including Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
In western Wyoming, the Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the upper Green River Basin, where temperatures could drop as low as 25.
Forecasters expect temperatures to return to normal by the weekend.
