Just before Christmas in December 1976, Roger Lee Ellis fled his hometown in Wisconsin to avoid a marijuana charge. His family never saw or heard from him again.

Ellis was 21 years old at the time he fled, known for his electronics abilities, love of music and interest in playing guitar and drums. His parents, Floyd and Elaine Ellis, would die before ever knowing what happened to their son. Their obituaries list their son’s address as unknown.

Hiker

In 2004, 28 years later, on a rocky mountainside near the south-central Montana ski town of Red Lodge, an unidentified hiker reportedly discovered a human skull. Upon notification of the find, the Carbon County Sheriff organized a search party. Combing the large boulders and scattered pine trees clinging to the steep slope, searchers found a femur and pelvic bone in the same area.

Ellis’ remains had been found, but no one knew it yet. The victim, the sheriff’s office said, likely died of blunt-force trauma to the head. A homicide investigation was launched.

The bones were located just off the Beartooth Highway, a narrow white-knuckle roadway bordered by steep drop-offs that winds 3,000 feet up from a postcard-pretty, glacier-carved valley to a nearly treeless mountain plateau. The bones were scattered across a landscape — at an elevation of around 7,900 feet — that can be snow-covered roughly nine months of the year.

The landscape is close to the highest mountains in Montana and the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, untamed country that still contains a full complement of wild predators and scavengers, everything from cougars and bears to coyotes and foxes. They may have played a role in scattering Ellis’ remains.

Investigation

With little to go on, local, state and federal law enforcement did the best they could to find anyone who could shed light on the investigation. How the police work unfolded is still unknown, as county and state investigators would not share any information on this nearly five decades old case.

In an attempt to advance the investigation, in 2007 an FBI specialist used the skull to re-create what the victim’s face may have looked like. From that, law enforcement officers issued a news release with a photo of the reconstruction. The victim was identified as a “young adult female of European ancestry.” One distinguishing feature was an asymmetrical nose with one nostril higher than the other and may have had light brown hair.

"While facial reconstruction may not create an exact match, it can portray a likeness of what this person may have looked like when she was alive," agent Len Knutson, of the Division of Criminal Investigation, said in 2007.

In an attempt to generate leads, billboards featuring the re-creation were erected along the same highway off which Ellis’ remains were found. In addition, 200 posters were handed out across Eastern Montana and northern Wyoming featuring the likeness along with requests for information.

Again the case languished until 2022 when DNA from the bones were analyzed. Finally, the remains could be tied to Roger Ellis.

Analysis

That the remains were initially believed to be around only 3 years old may be attributable to the cold climate of the mountains, speculated DNA expert Claire Glynn, an associate professor and director of the Forensic Genetic Genealogy Program at the University of New Haven. Another explanation is that the remains had been kept someplace else, and then moved from one location to another.

“There are so many different variables — environment, temperature, soil, sunlight and the type of scavengers living nearby,” she said.

Cold would help preserve the remains, and snow would block sunlight that deteriorates bone and tissue, Glynn added.

The initial misidentification of the remains as female is not necessarily surprising, she said, although there are common distinctions such as thicker bones in a male skull and a generally larger skull for men. Differences between male and female eye sockets are also usual, but these can be obscured by the age of the person and their ancestry, Glynn said.

Extracting DNA from 46-year-old bones is not ideal because of degradation, Glynn said, but scientists have become incredibly adept at the task. The oldest remains she has extracted DNA from were 300 years old and had rested at the bottom of the ocean.

“It’s a phenomenal, extremely powerful investigative tool,” she said, adding that it has helped solve more than 500 cases in just the last five years.

Once extracted and analyzed, the DNA is compared to a database where family members have contributed their DNA. This is different from public sites like 23andMe or MyHeritage that people have submitted DNA swabs to learn more about their ancestry.

“We see some concern from the public that we’re able to see and replicate their genome, and that’s not possible,” Glynn said.

Identified

With the identification of Ellis as the Carbon County victim last fall, the Sheriff’s Office renewed its pleas to the public for any information.

“There were ... countless leads of people all around the nation being like, ‘Hey we have this case,’ then we would work with detectives from that agency and find this doesn’t match with ours,” Carbon County Sheriff’s Detective Ben Mahoney told the Wisconsin Rapids Journal.

Calls to Mahoney for information on the case were not returned. County Sheriff Josh McQuillan deferred comment to discuss this newspaper’s request for more information and then did not return follow-up calls.

Investigators believe Ellis was hitchhiking when he left Wisconsin in December 1976, and suspect he was killed by the person or people with whom he was travelling. It’s believed Ellis’ body was left in Montana as the killer or killers continued on.

Tracy Lewis, who knew Ellis, told MTN News Ellis may have been carrying “a good deal of cash” when he fled Wisconsin.

Investigators announced in a press release that a successful case will rely on information from people who knew Ellis in the 1970s, and are asking those individuals to come forward to help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Montana has more than 400 similar cold cases. Nationwide since 1965, more than 340,000 cases of homicide and non-negligent manslaughter have gone unsolved, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.

Wisconsin

Ellis was born in Wisconsin Rapids in 1954, a small community founded on the east side of the Wisconsin River. The community arose as a lumber town in the 1860s, eventually joining with its neighbor across the stream to create a flourishing paper industry.

Ellis is survived by his brother Frederick, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, and sister Cynthia of Wauwatosa.

His mother, Elaine, died in 2009 at age 93. His father, Floyd, died less than three years after his eldest son’s disappearance. A World War II veteran, Floyd had served with the U.S. Army in France and North Africa from 1942-1945.

Floyd “spent his most anxious moments in World War II while he was in Algiers,” according to a Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune news story. While there, Floyd worked as a message center clerk in the St. George hotel, which was Allied headquarters in Africa and a “prime target.” Floyd reportedly “had one very close call when the area was machine-gunned by a Nazi plane. He also saw an Allied ship loaded with mines blow up in the harbor.”

Roughly eight years after returning from the war, Floyd married Elaine. For their honeymoon, they took a three-week wedding trip to “places of interest in the western states.”

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Detective Mahoney at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, at 406-445-7284 or bmahoney@co.carbon.mt.us.