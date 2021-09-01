With help from a helicopter, Carbon County chase ends with one arrest

A man is in custody after leading several agencies on a chase by foot and by ATV in Carbon County on Wednesday.

The man, who the Carbon County Sheriff's Office identified at Casey Turk, ran from a deputy after a traffic stop Wednesday morning near Rockvale Cemetery. The pursuit continued into the afternoon, and drew personnel from Montana Highway Patrol and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

A Carbon County deputy stopped Turk after seeing that he was driving a vehicle with a burned out headlight, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan told the Gazette. Turk ran away, cutting through Rockvale Cemetery and into a nearby cornfield. At around 6 a.m., the sheriff's office advised residents in the area not to stop the man should they see him, and to call 9-1-1.

At 12:15 p.m., McQuillan said, authorities were told by a resident someone had stolen an ATV from a garage. A helicopter with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office spotted Turk on the ATV.

"He cut off from the county road through fields and continued to try to get away from the helicopter," McQuillan said.