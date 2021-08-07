With housing tight, RVs become permanent homes in Bozeman

"What's remarkable about it is how unremarkable it is in terms of the people who are experiencing homelessness," Guyer said. "These are everyday people … really the bulk of people that we're seeing, who are quote-unquote 'urban camping,' they're working. Most of them are working more than one job."

Jennifer Zent, who has lived in Bozeman since 2006, found herself in that position last year when her marriage ended. She decided to bide some time by living in a small camper parked at Bear Canyon.

"When we first got into this we were like "Oh, this will be fun,'" Zent said with a laugh.

After spending thousands of dollars on non-refundable application fees for rental units last summer to no avail, Zent is still living in a camper.

Living in her camper wasn't what Zent expected of her living situation after years of being in steady, reliable housing. But she is planning to stay in her newer, larger fifth-wheel for now. While her now-husband talks about wanting a house, it's working fine for her.

"He'd rather have a house, but I'm totally OK with it because … everything's smaller," Zent said. "You learn what you need a lot and what you want."

Some are living in their RVs because they want to.