With US border work on track, rural towns fear an outbreak

Cities have borne the brunt of the virus so far in the U.S., but rural areas are expected to be hit as well.

That's a fear in tiny Columbus, New Mexico, where residents worry about the influx of border wall workers who often gather outside the town's few restaurants while the rest of the community has been ordered to stay at home and keep their distance from others.

"My bottom line is nothing is worth thousands or hundreds or tens of people getting COVID," said resident July McClure, who manages a local RV park and volunteers with the fire department.

In the town of less than 1,500 people, about 30 construction workers are setting up camp in tightly packed trailers, residents say. Others are staying at two small hotels while they put up bollard-style fencing along the scrub desert — a small piece of about 200 miles (320 kilometers) of barriers being built along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Adriana Zizumbo, 32, who operates a cafe, said she's shocked to see dozens of people congregating when Columbus is on lockdown.

"It is kind of crazy because I thought they limited (gatherings) to five people or 10 people, and they're setting up some man camps out in Columbus, and there's about to be a lot of men in one (place)," Zizumbo said.