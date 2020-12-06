With virus limits at ski resorts, backcountry risks beckon

Ben Nobel, a backcountry skier who sits on the board of directors for GNFAC, said the early storm in October set the stage for this winter, and much depends on what the next snowstorm looks like.

Every time he goes out, Nobel digs at least one snow pit to test the stability. He always brings a good partner and a beacon, shovel and probe. He's had half a dozen friends who've died in avalanches, and he's triggered them before.

Last spring, Nobel and his group of friends dodged a 300-foot-wide avalanche that took out an entire mountainside in Alaska, he said. The group was able to run out of the way, but they called a plane to pick them up shortly afterward.

"We dodged a bullet," he said. "We were pushing kind of hard, admittedly."

Nobel said his biggest fear for the upcoming season is that people will be packed on ridge tops, skiing on top of one another on a weak snowpack.

"I guarantee there will be fatalities this year" if that's the case, he said. "It's so hard to manage everybody doing their own thing out in the mountains."

Nobel thinks people should only try backcountry skiing if they start from scratch — take an avalanche course, find trustworthy partners and get good gear.