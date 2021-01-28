Wolf Point man convicted of 2017 rape and assault

A federal jury convicted a Wolf Point man with a history of violence Thursday of the rape and assault of a woman near Poplar.

Luke John Scott Sr. 33, was found guilty following a three-day trial of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of misdemeanor assault stemming from an indictment filed in 2017. The conviction carries with it a possible sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Scott poses a clear danger to women in the community. Violence, including sexual violence, faced by Native American women must stop,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.

Scott, who is set to be sentenced March 24, previously pleaded guilty in 2010 to assaulting a woman in Poplar, according to court documents. A federal court sentenced Scott to 33 months in prison and supervised release. Documents filed with the court say he consistently violated the terms of his supervised release, starting in 2012.

In Nov. 2020, a federal jury also convicted Scott of felony assault and child abuse spanning the summer of 2018 through the spring of 2019. Charging documents say the abuse involved a woman in Wolf Point under age 18.