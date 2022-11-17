Wolf Point man wanted for kidnapping, assaulting 15-year-old

The FBI is asking the public for assistance in finding a man accused of attacking and kidnapping a 15-year-old Indigenous girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last year.

Dylan Troy Jackson, 20, is one of six people indicted in federal court on charges of kidnapping and assault. A warrant was issued for his arrest last month, and the bureau is now offering $1,000 to anyone who provides information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Jackson, along with Cheri Cruz Granbois, Elmarie Amelia Weeks, Lavanchie Patricia Goodbird, Kaylee Jade Jackson and Patti Jo Annunciata Mail allegedly abducted the teen Sept. 15, 2021, in Wolf Point, court documents said. Prior to the indictment, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office named Granbois, 20, as a suspect in the kidnapping, the Gazette previously reported.

All of the accused, except for Jackson, have pleaded not guilty during arraignments in U.S. District Court in Great Falls, according to court records. Troy Jackson, Granbois, Weeks, Goodbird and Mail are facing counts of kidnapping of individual under 18, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault resulting in substantial injury of a minor. Kaylee Jackson faces one count of kidnapping an individual under 18. The six people indicted are all residents of Wolf Point.

Jackson is known to travel between Wolf Point, Montana, and Williston, North Dakota, according to a statement released Thursday from the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Dylan Jackson’s whereabouts can reach the FBI at (801) 579-1400.

At the start of this fiscal year, tribal law enforcement agencies received more than $3.5 million in funding from the Department of Justice to bolster victim services and prevent crime. The Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes received nearly $505,000 through the Victim Crime Fund, Lee Newspapers reported.