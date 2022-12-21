Wolf Point woman admits to role in kidnapping Fort Peck teen

The second of six people charged with assaulting and kidnapping an Indigenous girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last year has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Elmarie Amelia Weeks admitted to one count of kidnapping of a person under 18 at a hearing in Great Falls on Dec. 14. The 22-year-old was part of a group of people accused of beating a girl outside her Wolf Point home and forcing her into a vehicle.

Weeks, along with Cheri Cruz Granbois, Dylan Troy Jackson, Lavanchie Patricia Goodbird, Kaylee Jade Jackson and Patti Jo Annunciata Mail were indicted in U.S. District Court in October. Federal prosecutors are alleging that in September 2021, Weeks accompanied the five others in driving to the 15-year-old girl’s home. Granbois offered Kaylee Jade Jackson money to assault the girl, court documents said.

When the girl came out of her home, members of the group attacked her, according to court documents. When witnesses threatened to call the police, Meeks helped in forcing the victim into a vehicle. They allegedly drove the girl to an empty lot in Wolf Point, and continued assaulting her.

The attack and kidnapping spurred an Amber Alert for the girl, who was later found, according to announcements posted to social media, by the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office. An investigation by the sheriff’s office, with assistance from the FBI, Fort Peck criminal investigators and Wolf Point Police Department led to federal charges.

Weeks and four of her codefendants were initially charged with kidnapping a person under 18, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a minor, according to court records. Kaylee Jackson faced one count kidnapping a person under 18. Kayle Jackson, Granbois, Weeks, Mail and Goodbird pleaded not guilty during their arraignments in October. A warrant was issued for Dylan Jackson, who was arrested in late November and pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance in Great Falls soon after.

By December of this year, Weeks reached an agreement with prosecutors in which she pleaded guilty to the single count of kidnapping a minor. On November 27, Goodbird admitted to one count of kidnapping. The 30-year-old drove the group to the victim’s home, according to court documents, and was at the wheel when they kidnapped the girl and took her to a vacant lot. Both women were scheduled to be sentenced in April 2023.

Mail, Kaylee Jackson and Granbois have trial dates currently set in March 2023, and Dylan Jackson’s trial is scheduled for January 2023.

Nearly every Indigenous person in the United States has experienced violence during their lifetime, according to data from the National Institute of Justice. Earlier this year, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs updated their guidelines to better address violent crime in Indian Country, particularly the epidemic missing and murdered Indigenous people. Per the new agreement, Lee Montana Newspapers reported, the FBI and BIA Office of Justice Services will share information and reports on ongoing investigations, and work with tribal law enforcement to detail specific jurisdictions, roles and responsibilities.

Following her guilty plea, Weeks is facing a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison, along with at least five years of federal supervision after her release.