Wolf Point woman wanted in suspected kidnapping

The Roosevelt County sheriff is asking for help finding a Wolf Point woman suspected of kidnapping an infant Thursday.

Agnes Buckles, who also goes by Agnes Little, allegedly took the child in Wolf Point at 3 p.m., according to the county sheriff’s office. She was last seen driving a white 2007 Dodge Caravan with Montana license plate CRF716. She left in an unknown direction.

Buckles is 57 years old, with brown eyes and long brown hair and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs about 130 pounds and an Amber Alert for the child will be issued, according to the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Buckles’ location is asked to call 911 immediately.

