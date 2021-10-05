Woman burned while rescuing dog from Yellowstone hot spring

A 20-year-old woman from Washington suffered significant burns after attempting to rescue her dog after it jumped into a hot pool on Oct. 4 in Yellowstone National Park.

When the woman and her father exited their vehicle in the vicinity of Fountain Flat Drive, south of Madison Junction, to look around, their dog jumped out of the car and into Maiden’s Grave Spring near the Firehole River, according to a park news release. The woman jumped into the hot spring to retrieve the dog suffering burns between her shoulders and feet. The father pulled her out of the pool and drove to West Yellowstone.

Yellowstone National Park rangers and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District personnel provided initial care to the woman at West Yellowstone. She was then transported to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The dog was removed from the hot pool, but its condition is unknown.

This is the second significant injury in a thermal area in 2021. The first occurred in September at Old Faithful. In 2020, a 3-year-old suffered second degree-thermal burns to the lower body and back and a visitor (who illegally entered the park) fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos.