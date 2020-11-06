Woman dies in rollover crash near Terry

A 25-year-old woman died in a fatal rollover east of Terry Friday afternoon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman, who was from North Dakota, was traveling east on I-94 when her Ford Explorer ran off the road, MHP Trooper Joel Gramm said. She overcorrected, overturning the SUV. Gramm said that she was wearing a seat belt, and was traveling alone.

The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. Friday about two miles east of Terry at mile marker 177, and was reported by a passerby on the interstate. She was pronounced dead that the scene, Gramm said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash. The Prairie County coroner has not released the name of the woman at this time.

The crash Friday marked the 168th fatality on Montana’s roads since the start of the year, compared to 164 by this time in 2019.

