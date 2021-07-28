Woman filmed too close to grizzly and cubs in Yellowstone cited

A woman who was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park has been charged with two offenses.

Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Illinois, has been charged in U.S. District Court in Yellowstone Park with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits. She is set to appear in court Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. in Mammoth.

On May 15, Dehring was visiting the Roaring Mountain area of the park when she and a small group of other tourists spotted the sow bear and her two cubs. The sow was about 15 feet from the woman, investigators state in court records.

Witnesses told investigators that when they saw the bears coming closer, they returned to their vehicles and warned Dehring to also get back, “but, she did not,” charges state. Park regulations require visitors stay at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

Video of the encounter was widely shared on social media. On May 25, the park posted a photo of the woman on its Facebook page along with a plea for tips that could help identify her. On the same day, Dehring unfollowed the park’s Facebook page, according to charging documents.