Woman fined, banned from Grand Teton after providing false search info; hiker still missing

A former Wyoming resident has been banned from Grand Teton National Park for five years and ordered to pay restitution after knowingly providing false information to searchers looking for missing hiker Cian McLaughlin last year, according to the National Park Service.

Heather Mycoskie, 40, previously of Jackson, was ordered to pay restitution of $17,600 under the deferred prosecution agreement.

An investigation revealed that on June 21, 2021, Mycoskie provided false information to investigators about seeing an individual matching the description of McLaughlin who had gone missing. Mycoskie reported she had seen McLaughlin in the late afternoon/early evening of Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the day of McLaughlin’s disappearance. Mycoskie told investigators the missing man was hiking on the south side of the Bradley-Taggart moraine in Grand Teton National Park, and he was headed south toward Taggart Lake where he planned to jump off his favorite rock into the water.

Mycoskie provided a very detailed description of McLaughlin and stated she had a discussion with him in which he shared where he lived, where he was from, and his place of employment. The subsequent investigation revealed Mycoskie never saw anyone matching McLaughlin’s description in Grand Teton National Park. Additionally, witnesses reported Mycoskie fabricated the sighting to ensure search efforts continued.

All other potential sightings of McLaughlin were on the trail system that leads toward Garnet Canyon, Surprise and Amphitheater Lakes, and Delta Lake. In September 2021, computer forensics revealed McLaughlin had conducted several internet searches focused on Delta Lake just prior to his hike.

As a direct result of Mycoskie’s false report, approximately 532 hours were spent conducting searches, managing search efforts, conducting follow-up investigations, and completing associated reports. The effort wasted valuable time that could have been focused on searching areas of higher probability and it cost the federal government approximately $17,600. The deferred prosecution agreement was signed on Feb. 10, 2022.

June 8 marks one year since Cian McLaughlin went missing. Search efforts will continue during the summer of 2022.

Backcountry users in Grand Teton National Park are encouraged to contact the Tip Line (888-653-0009) if they locate any of the items that McLaughlin was suspected to have had with him at the time of his disappearance which include a red Apple watch, a red iPhone 12 mini, gold wire rimmed sunglasses, a silver U shaped pendant, and a white T-shirt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3