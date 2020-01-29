Woman found dead in Milk River on Ft. Belknap Reservation

The body of an unidentified woman was pulled from the Milk River on the Fort Belknap Reservation on Monday, and an investigation into her death is ongoing.

The woman was pulled from the river near the Fort Belknap Agency Dam. Responding officers found the woman lying on the ice, after Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services received a tip on Monday around 4:30 p.m., according to a social media announcement.

The FBI is investigating the death an FBI spokesperson confirmed to The Billings Gazette.

The body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Billings for an autopsy to determine cause of death, according to the post.

The woman has not been identified. The FBI could not provide an exact age, but said she was an adult.

Multiple agencies worked together to recover the woman, including the Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services, The Fort Belknap Fish & Game, Fort Belknap Volunteer Fire, Harlem Volunteer Fire, Blaine County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Fort Belknap law enforcement is asking the public to stay away from the scene, and avoid walking on the unstable ice on the river.

