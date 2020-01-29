Woman found dead on Milk River ID'd

A woman who was found on the Milk River on the Fort Belknap Reservation on Monday has been identified. An investigation into her death is ongoing.

The victim was identified as Thomasine Walker, 33, of Fort Belknap, according to Blaine County Undersheriff Chris Adair. She hadn't been reported missing before she was found, he said.

An autopsy on Walker was scheduled for Wednesday at the State Crime Lab in Billings. A cause of death is pending the autopsy, Adair said.

Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services and the FBI are investigating her death, according to the FBI.

Walker was recovered from the river near the Fort Belknap Agency Dam on Monday. Responding officers found her lying on the ice, after Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services received a tip around 4:30 p.m., according to a social media announcement.

Multiple agencies worked together to recover the woman, including the Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services, The Fort Belknap Fish and Game, Fort Belknap Volunteer Fire, Harlem Volunteer Fire, Blaine County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.