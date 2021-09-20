Woman found guilty of 2019 Ballantine motel murder

On camera, Eder disappeared into the darkness. Detectives saw a motel door open and someone go inside. Moments later, Eder flees the room and gets into the van. Soon afterwards, Davis and the other woman ran from the room carrying their bags.

That night Davis gave officers a statement saying she met up with Archer and the other woman that day at a Billings hotel. Archer took the two women to the Ballantine motel room. She heard the knock at the door and Archer told her not to answer it, but Eder forced his way inside with the rifle drawn. She heard the gun go off and saw Archer fall before Eder ran from the room, she told detectives.

In June 2020, Davis contacted law enforcement about the night. She told authorities she and Eder had planned to rob Archer and that she knew Reimers had picked up Eder and was driving the car Eder arrived in at the motel.

She said the plan was to rob Archer of “three ounces of dope,” according to charges. Davis admitted to “manipulating” Eder into committing the crime. Davis told detectives she wanted to rob Archer because he owed her an ounce for driving him back and forth to Nevada. At one point Eder asked Davis if he should get his gun and Davis told him to “get the gun,” investigators had said.