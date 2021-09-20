Woman found guilty of 2019 Ballantine motel murder

A jury has convicted China Rose Dawn Davis of murder following a weeklong trial in Yellowstone County District Court where they heard evidence that she and two others robbed and killed 53-year-old Carl Archer Jr.
Archer was found lying face down by sheriff deputies in a Ballantine motel room with a gunshot wound to his head in early November 2019.
The jury found that Davis helped plan to rob Archer of drugs and money. Davis’ accomplices were Charlie Wright Reimers, and James Reese Eder who fired the shot that killed Archer.
It was a little after 3 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019 when Yellowstone County deputies investigated a 911 hang-up call in the small farming town east of Billings. A sheriff's sergeant responded and found two women carrying bags and looking scared. They told him their friend was lying unresponsive in a motel room. One of those woman was Davis.
The deputies found Archer’s body, with the women’s help, dead on the floor with the gunshot. Surveillance video showed Davis arrive at the motel with the other woman and Archer. Shortly afterwards, a second vehicle arrived and Eder got out with a long gun held up to his shoulder.
On camera, Eder disappeared into the darkness. Detectives saw a motel door open and someone go inside. Moments later, Eder flees the room and gets into the van. Soon afterwards, Davis and the other woman ran from the room carrying their bags.
That night Davis gave officers a statement saying she met up with Archer and the other woman that day at a Billings hotel. Archer took the two women to the Ballantine motel room. She heard the knock at the door and Archer told her not to answer it, but Eder forced his way inside with the rifle drawn. She heard the gun go off and saw Archer fall before Eder ran from the room, she told detectives.
In June 2020, Davis contacted law enforcement about the night. She told authorities she and Eder had planned to rob Archer and that she knew Reimers had picked up Eder and was driving the car Eder arrived in at the motel.
She said the plan was to rob Archer of “three ounces of dope,” according to charges. Davis admitted to “manipulating” Eder into committing the crime. Davis told detectives she wanted to rob Archer because he owed her an ounce for driving him back and forth to Nevada. At one point Eder asked Davis if he should get his gun and Davis told him to “get the gun,” investigators had said.
From the stand on Thursday, Davis denied she intended for Eder to kill Archer, but that she just wanted to rob him. She also described a different scene in her second interview. She told detectives Eder entered the morning of Nov. 2, got in an argument with Archer, and the gun went off. Davis said Eder swore, jumped and took off. Davis then took the drugs and left with the other woman. She ditched the drugs before encountering law enforcement.
Davis was charged with homicide under the felony murder rule, which holds people who participated in a forcible felony that results in a death are equally culpable for the homicide, even those individuals who did not directly commit the murder. The jury also found her guilty of the weapons enhancement, which carries a two- to 10-year prison term in addition to the homicide charge.
Eder and Reimers were both initially charged with homicide and homicide by accountability respectively. Reimers entered a plea agreement on Dec. 1, 2020, pleading to the reduced charge of robbery by accountability in exchange for cooperating against Eder. His statement corroborated Davis’ confession. Shortly afterwards, in December, Davis was charged with deliberate homicide. Reimers was set to be sentenced on July 15, but the sentencing hearing was reset to Thursday, Sept. 23 by Judge Jessica Fehr.
Eder entered into a plea agreement on June 13, 2021 that stipulated he plead guilty to the homicide charge and the state would argue for 70 years for the murder charge and weapons enhancement. Eder was free to argue for any sentence allowed by law. Eder is set to be sentenced on Oct. 7, 2021.
The jury returned the guilty verdict for Davis' conviction on Friday in Judge Ashley Harada’s courtroom. Sentencing will be set at a later date.