Woman found pinned by car, dead, at Wyoming oilfield site

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A woman was found dead at an oilfield site in northeastern Wyoming.

Twenty-one-year-old Jade Ommen apparently became trapped Tuesday night between a car door and a building at the site 40 miles southwest of Gillette, Campbell County sheriff's officials said.

Ommen may have gotten out of the car while it was in reverse gear and it rolled and trapped her, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

A man reported finding her body early Wednesday, the Gillette News Record reports.

A coroner concluded from an autopsy Ommen died of mechanical asphyxia.

The case remained under investigation, but foul play wasn't suspected.

