Woman hit, killed by car on Northern Cheyenne reservation; BIA investigating

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on the Northern Cheyenne reservation the first week of March.
Christy Woodenthigh, 33, of Busby, died on Friday, March 6, after she was hit by a car, according to Rosebud County Coroner Frank Arb.
You have free articles remaining.
Woodenthigh was a pedestrian when she was hit in the Muddy Cluster area on the reservation. Arb declined to give a specific location, citing an ongoing investigation.
Arb confirmed that the Bureau of Indian Affairs was investigating her death. The BIA did not respond to a request for comment.
An autopsy on Woodenthigh was conducted at the state crime lab, which Arb said was procedure for violent, suspicious or unattended deaths in the county.