A woman who died in a one-vehicle crash that injured two others in Paradise Valley on Tuesday has been identified by the Park County coroner.
She has been identified as Deborah L. Saxton, 68, of Gadsden, Alabama, said Park County coroner Al Jenkins.
Saxton died Tuesday from injuries after she was pinned under her recreational vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 in Paradise Valley. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m.
The RV was going southbound on Hwy. 89 and went off the right side of the road and struck a fence. The RV overturned onto its passenger side, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
Saxton was sitting in the passenger side and was pinned under the RV. She died on scene, according to MHP Sgt. Adam Kloster. Saxton was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the RV and another passenger were both injured in the crash and were taken to a local hospital. They were released the same afternoon, Kloster said. Speed, alcohol and drugs were not suspected as a factor to the crash.
This is the eighth fatal car crash, totaling 11 deaths, on Montana roadways since the Fourth of July.
That number follows news from the Montana Department of Transportation that June was the deadliest month on Montana roadways in a decade. Twenty-two people died in June, and the tally for fatal wrecks as of July 9 is 83 people, according to MHP. In 2018 the number was 80 for the same time.
The 11 fatal crashes all happened within five days of each other.
Tuesday a man died in a Kalispell hospital, five days after he crashed his motorcycle after losing control and fishtailing at a roundabout in Kalispell. It was pouring rain that night. He was not wearing a helmet, according to MHP.
Also in Kalispell two women died on the Fourth of July in a two-vehicle head-on collision, the Daily Interlake reported.
On Monday a Washington man died near Jordan in a one-vehicle crash. His car drifted off the right side of Montana Highway 200 and rolled.
In the Missoula area two people died within a few days. A man died Friday after his car drifted off the road, crashed into a ditch, storage unit, parked trailer, and pickup before coming to a stop. He died on scene.
Then on Sunday a 9-year-old boy was killed in Hamilton. The boy was struck by a pickup while he was riding a scooter. The man who hit him has been charged with negligent homicide.
The same day a Helena man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in East Helena. He died in a local hospital.
And on Friday three men died in Big Horn County after their car rolled off the right side of the road and landed top-down in three feet of water. They were found on Saturday by a family member searching for the missing men.