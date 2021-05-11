Woman killed in Custer County rollover

A 71-year-old woman died Monday in a rollover crash on a rural Custer County road.

The woman was traveling alone in a Ford Ranger on Knowlton Road, about 38 miles east of Miles City, according to a crash narrative released by Montana Highway Patrol. Just before 5 p.m., the pickup truck went off the side of the road and overturned as it went into a ditch.

The woman, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP Trooper Matthew Cartwright is investigating the wreck. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected to be factors in the crash at this time, and the road conditions at the time of the wreck were described as dry and bare.

There have been 77 fatal crashes on Montana’s roads so far for 2021, according to the latest date from MHP. Compared to this this same time last year, roadway fatalities have more than doubled. The Gazette reported that a 70-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado in Big Horn County on Sunday was struck and killed by a eastbound train.

