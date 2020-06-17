Woman killed in rollover near Bridger ID'd

An 82-year-old woman who died early Monday in a rollover crash outside of Bridger has been identified.
Lavina Morgan, of Fromberg, was in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 310 near mile marker 27 on June 15. She died as a result of injuries from the crash, according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.
Hers was one of 12 fatalities on Montana roadways since Friday, including three children.
At about 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Morgan was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 310 at mile marker 27 when she pulled out into a field and hit a barbed wire fence. The car overturned several times.
Both Morgan and a male passenger were ejected from the car. Emergency responders pronounced Morgan dead on scene, and the man was taken to the hospital.
There have been 66 fatal crashes as of June 16 on Montana roadways, according to the latest MHP report.
