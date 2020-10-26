Woman killed on Crow Reservation Saturday identified

The 26-year-old woman killed in an "ambush-style homicide" on the Crow Reservation Saturday has been identified as Lenita Goes Ahead, according to the Yellowstone County coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Mahoney declined to say the nature, time or cause of her death, citing an ongoing FBI investigation.

Goes Ahead was killed Saturday in the Blue Creek area, near the Arrow Creek District on the Crow Reservation.

An FBI spokesperson citing the ongoing investigation declined to provide any other details about the homicide.

The FBI issued a federal arrest warrant for a man suspected in the killing, according to a press release issued late Monday afternoon.

Taylor Leigh Plainbull, 27, is wanted in connection with Goes Ahead killing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plainbull is considered armed and dangerous and the public is urged not to approach him, but call 911, according to the FBI.

The Crow Tribe Executive Branch initially identified Plainbull in a press release on Sunday.

Plainbull is described as 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to both the tribe and the FBI.