Woman killed on Crow Reservation Saturday identified
The 26-year-old woman killed in an "ambush-style homicide" on the Crow Reservation Saturday has been identified as Lenita Goes Ahead, according to the Yellowstone County coroner Cliff Mahoney. 

Mahoney declined to say the nature, time or cause of her death, citing an ongoing FBI investigation.

Goes Ahead was killed Saturday in the Blue Creek area, near the Arrow Creek District on the Crow Reservation. 

An FBI spokesperson citing the ongoing investigation declined to provide any other details about the homicide.

The FBI issued a federal arrest warrant for a man suspected in the killing, according to a press release issued late Monday afternoon.

Taylor Leigh Plainbull, 27, is wanted in connection with Goes Ahead killing.

Plainbull is considered armed and dangerous and the public is urged not to approach him, but call 911, according to the FBI.

Crow Reservation homicide suspect

In a press release the Crow Tribe Executive Branch, citing the Crow Tribal Police, identified Taylor Leigh Plainbull as the suspect in an "ambush style homicide" that happened Saturday on the Crow Reservation. Monday, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Plainbull. He is considered armed and dangerous and and anyone who sees him should not approach him but instead call 911.

The Crow Tribe Executive Branch initially identified Plainbull in a press release on Sunday.

Plainbull is described as 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to both the tribe and the FBI.

People may also call the FBI's Salt Lake City field office at 801-579-1400, or the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200, the FBI said.

The tribal police department is working with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Billings Police Department and the FBI, the press release said.

