Woman missing on Stillwater River, 3 others rescued after raft overturned

A 44-year-old woman is still missing after three others were rescued when their raft overturned on the runoff-swollen Stillwater River south of Columbus on Sunday.

Rescuers responded to an emergency call on the river at about 1 p.m., Stillwater County Sheriff Undersheriff Randy E. Smith said Monday.

It’s believed the woman could now be in the Yellowstone River, the undersheriff said. Two adults and a child were rescued.

“The area has been searched by jet boat, drone, helicopter, and members of emergency services,” he said. “

Because of recent rain and high water, the search has been suspended.

“But further search efforts will be conducted as weather permits,” Smith said.

The four were apparently floating the river as recreation.

When the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an overturned raft on the Stillwater River, the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater County Search and Rescue, Columbus Fire Rescue, Columbus Police Department, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone that comes upon anything in the area that could be tied to this incident to please contact county dispatch at 406-322-5326.

The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in this search: Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Rescue, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, Stillwater County Search and Rescue, Park City Fire Department, Laurel Police Department, Laurel Fire Department, Laurel Ambulance, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, CHS Refinery, Billings Flying Service Flying Service, US Water Rescue.

