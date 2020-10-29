Woman reported missing in Red Lodge found

A woman reported missing earlier in the month has been found after 11 days, according to the Red Lodge Police Department.

Red Lodge Police Chief Scott Cope thanked everyone who took part in the investigation for their help in the search for Amey Markel, 47, who Red Lodge police reported missing Oct. 18.

While no details were immediately available, Markel is well, according to an update from Carbon County News.

A search is still underway for a 22-year-old Billings woman who has been missing since Oct. 13. Amelia Brooks was last seen on the 800 block of Caroline Street, and Billings police are asking the public for assistance in finding her.

Those with any information regarding Brooks can contact BPD dispatch at 657-8200.

