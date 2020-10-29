 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman reported missing in Red Lodge found
editor's pick topical

Woman reported missing in Red Lodge found

{{featured_button_text}}
Amey Markel

Amey F. Markel was last seen in Red Lodge Oct. 18, 2020. 

 Photo courtesy of the Red Lodge Police Department

A woman reported missing earlier in the month has been found after 11 days, according to the Red Lodge Police Department.

Red Lodge Police Chief Scott Cope thanked everyone who took part in the investigation for their help in the search for Amey Markel, 47, who Red Lodge police reported missing Oct. 18.

While no details were immediately available, Markel is well, according to an update from Carbon County News.

A search is still underway for a 22-year-old Billings woman who has been missing since Oct. 13. Amelia Brooks was last seen on the 800 block of Caroline Street, and Billings police are asking the public for assistance in finding her.

Those with any information regarding Brooks can contact BPD dispatch at 657-8200.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

60 Thousand New Cases; 933 New Deaths In U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News