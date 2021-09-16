Woman suffers significant thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park

A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.

The woman is a concessions employee, according to a press release from the park issued Thursday evening. She was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with burns to 5% of her body.

This incident is under investigation, and her current condition was unknown, the press release said.

This is the first significant injury in a thermal area in 2021.

In 2020, a 3-year-old suffered second-degree thermal burns to the lower body and back and a visitor fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos. In September 2019, a man suffered severe burns after falling into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser. In June 2017, a man sustained severe burns after falling in a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. In June 2016, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. In August 2000, one person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin.