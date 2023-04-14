U.S. Marshals arrested a woman in Billings earlier this week suspected in the death of her child in Wyoming.

Chardae Rose Warren, 36, had a warrant for her arrest issued out of Natrona County, Timothy Hornung with the U.S. Marshals Service told the Gazette in an email. Among the charges she is facing is criminally negligent homicide. Warren had previously faced drug possession and child endangerment charges in Yellowstone County.

On April 6, U.S. Marshals in Wyoming notified the Montana Violent Offender Task Force that Warren may be in the Billings area, Hornung said. The task force traced her whereabouts to a residence on Ryan Avenue, near Optimist Park on the South Side.

MVOTF members, with the assistance of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol, watched Warren leave the residence April 12 and get into a vehicle as a passenger. Law enforcement stopped the vehicle on Orchard Lane, and arrested Warren without incident, Hornung said. She entered Yellowstone County Detention Facility later that same day.

The underlying charges connected to the warrant, according to Hornung, are criminal child endangerment related to methamphetamine use and negligent homicide. The homicide victim, he said, was Warren’s newborn infant.

Prior to her arrest, Warren was charged in Yellowstone County District Court with criminal possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with criminal child endangerment. In 2015, court documents said, Billings police officers found Warren in a local motel room littered with syringes, spoons with meth residue and pipes. One of Warren’s children, a girl less than a year old at the time, was allegedly in the room with her.

In September 2016, Warren reached a plea agreement with Yellowstone County prosecutors in which she pleaded no contest to criminal possession of dangerous drugs. In exchange for her plea, the counts of child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed. In December that same year, she received a three-year deferred sentence.

Natrona County officials could not be reached for more details regarding the Wyoming charges. As of Friday, Warren was still in custody at YCDF and awaiting extradition back to Wyoming.

While Montana has an infant mortality rate lower than the national average, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services published a report in 2020 detailing the deaths of children known to the state’s child welfare system the previous year. Among those 17 children, three deaths were due to abuse and neglect.

Tips of suspected child abuse can be made to Montana’s Child and Family Services at 1 (866) 820-5437.