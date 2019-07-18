The 84-year-old woman who died Wednesday in a crash northeast of Huntley has been identified.
Joan Gunderson, of Worden, who was a passenger in a Hyundai, died of multiple injuries in a crash with a Chevy Suburban, said Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Suburban, traveling eastbound on Highway 312 turned left onto N. Eighth Road and struck the Hyundai, which was traveling west along the highway, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Snelling said.
"It was a failure to yield," she said.
It appeared as though Gunderson and the 60-year-old man driving the Hyundai weren't wearing seat belts, Snelling said Wednesday. The Hyundai driver was seriously injured in the crash and was taken was taken by HELP Flight to St. Vincent Healthcare.
The driver was in critical condition Thursday morning, Snelling said.
The Suburban's passenger, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Snelling described her injuries as minor.
The 30-year-old man driving the Suburban was not injured. It wasn't clear whether the driver or passenger of the Suburban were wearing seat belts, Snelling said.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, Snelling said.
The Hyundai driver was freed from the car using the Jaws of Life before he was taken by HELP flight to a hospital.
The Worden Volunteer Fire Department, Lockwood Fire District, and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.
Highway 312 was closed to allow the HELP Flight helicopter to land while traffic was detoured on Railroad Highway as crews worked.
MHP is investigating the crash.