A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Carter County, south of Ekalaka, has been identified.
Ruth Annette Grewell Rainier, 74, of Hulett, Wyoming, died at the scene of the accident on Wednesday, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 9 a.m. Rainier was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe south on Highway 323 when her vehicle went off the right side of the road near mile marker 46, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
She apparently veered back onto the road but overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll several times. The car came to a rest on the driver's side in a ditch. Rainier was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to MHP.
The roads and weather were clear and dry at the time. Speed, alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the crash.
The fatality was the 173rd on Montana roadways in 2019.