Women’s fly-fishing group ties flies, fosters friendships

Erickson said the women are encouraging and share their knowledge. Sometimes they’re competitive, but in a fun way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a social event as much as it is about fishing,” Erickson said.

That was certainly true Saturday.

The women listened to instructions and focused on the intricate craft at hand. They chatted happily in between. Some of the women had been a part of MT Fly Gals since it was started. For others, it was their first event.

Grace Phillips, 22, moved to Bozeman in September. She came to the workshop for both the social aspect and to learn how to tie flies, although she’s skilled at fly-fishing and plans to guide out of Livingston this summer.

Deb Gay and Heidi Palmer sat across from one another and talked about how much they enjoyed being in an all-women group. They agreed that it’s a completely different experience than when they’ve gone fishing with men.

Gay said women tend to be more patient and don’t underestimate each other’s abilities.